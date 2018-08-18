Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Tompkins Financial worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $86.59 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.