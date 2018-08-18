Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 227.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $195.89 and a 12-month high of $236.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.03.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cann lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.34.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

