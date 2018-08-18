Primoris Services (PRIM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Primoris Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the construction company an impact score of 47.3403227063683 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

PRIM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 284,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,825. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $648.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.65 million. equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 73,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $2,073,912.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,527,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,267,519.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,134 shares of company stock worth $7,403,612. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

