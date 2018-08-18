Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Holdings Trimmed by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,937 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Primoris Services worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 87,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 169,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $4,768,898.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,527,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,665,342.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 263,134 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,612 over the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $648.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.37%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

