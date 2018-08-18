PriceSmart (PSMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut PriceSmart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PriceSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Scotiabank set a $86.00 target price on PriceSmart and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.50.

PriceSmart stock opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.15.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $782.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $895,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,600. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,276,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,347,000 after purchasing an additional 149,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,648,000 after purchasing an additional 114,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,243,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of May 7, 2017, it operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

