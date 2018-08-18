PRGX Global (PRGX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PRGX Global, Inc., formerly PRG-Schultz International, Inc., provides audit, analytics, and advisory services in order to improve client financial performance. The Company’s recovery audit services comprise taking client transaction data, transforming it for analysis, identification of errors, and working with vendors or providers to recover overpaid cash. It audits merchandise purchases, accounts payable, lease and property payments, telecom, freight, marketing and media expenses, taxes, import duties, and healthcare claims. The Company’s analytics services include fraud detection and prevention services, such as detecting, deterring, and preventing fraud; custom analytics services, including discovering the value of unstructured data; benchmarking services; and spend analytic services. Its advisory services consist of working capital optimization, enterprise cost reduction, finance transformation, and corporate performance management. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

PRGX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PRGX Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of PRGX Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

PRGX stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 million, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.06%. analysts predict that PRGX Global will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 22,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $206,673.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cochrane sold 8,750 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 138,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,511 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 68.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter worth $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 608.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the first quarter worth $200,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services ? Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

