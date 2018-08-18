Premier Gold Mines (PG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.92

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 283790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$4.75 price objective on Premier Gold Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier Gold Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.15.

In other news, insider Steven John Filipovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$26,700.00. Also, Director John Seaman sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$130,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 44,500 shares of company stock worth $96,186 and sold 100,000 shares worth $275,100.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

