PPL (PPL) versus El Paso Electric (EE) Head to Head Comparison

PPL (NYSE: EE) and El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

PPL has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PPL pays out 72.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. El Paso Electric pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PPL has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and El Paso Electric has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and El Paso Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 18.08% 15.30% 4.01% El Paso Electric 10.21% 8.12% 2.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPL and El Paso Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.45 billion 2.81 $1.13 billion $2.25 13.28 El Paso Electric $916.80 million 2.84 $98.26 million $2.42 26.40

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric. PPL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Paso Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PPL and El Paso Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 1 4 5 0 2.40 El Paso Electric 2 2 0 0 1.50

PPL presently has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.30%. El Paso Electric has a consensus price target of $53.75, indicating a potential downside of 15.88%. Given PPL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PPL is more favorable than El Paso Electric.

Summary

PPL beats El Paso Electric on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 10 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts. The company also sources electricity from purchased power. The company owns and has ownership interests in four 345 kilovolt (kv) transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona. It serves approximately 417,900 residential, commercial, and public authority customers; and distributes electricity to retail customers. El Paso Electric Company was founded in 1901 and is based in El Paso, Texas.

