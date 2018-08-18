Potlatchdeltic (PCH) versus Essex Property Trust (ESS) Head-To-Head Review

Potlatchdeltic (NYSE: ESS) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Potlatchdeltic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Potlatchdeltic and Essex Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potlatchdeltic $678.59 million 4.41 $86.45 million $2.36 20.21 Essex Property Trust $1.36 billion 11.78 $433.05 million $11.91 20.43

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Potlatchdeltic. Potlatchdeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Potlatchdeltic and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potlatchdeltic 0 4 3 0 2.43 Essex Property Trust 0 8 13 0 2.62

Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus price target of $49.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.98%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus price target of $265.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Essex Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Potlatchdeltic.

Profitability

This table compares Potlatchdeltic and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potlatchdeltic 12.72% 18.57% 8.57% Essex Property Trust 27.05% 5.52% 2.83%

Dividends

Potlatchdeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Potlatchdeltic pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Potlatchdeltic has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Potlatchdeltic on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company's website at www.essex.com.

