Post (POST) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

POST has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of POST stock opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of -0.13. Post has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.11.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Post had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts predict that Post will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Post by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after buying an additional 210,142 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Post by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,773,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,582,000 after buying an additional 267,149 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Post by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,419,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,302,000 after buying an additional 1,433,793 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,444,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,307,000.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

