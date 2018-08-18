Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) Share Price

Headlines about Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) have been trending positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 49.6009352921263 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. 39,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,711. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $63.49.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
