Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) Share Price

Headlines about Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) have been trending positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 49.6009352921263 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. 39,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,711. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

