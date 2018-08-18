Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) Share Price

News stories about Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8232726273411 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

WHLR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 17,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,658. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

