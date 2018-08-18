Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect VanceInfo Technologies (VIT) Stock Price

Media stories about VanceInfo Technologies (NYSE:VIT) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VanceInfo Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.2375258536788 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of VanceInfo Technologies stock opened at $0.42 on Friday.

VanceInfo Technologies Company Profile

VanceInfo Technologies Inc (VanceInfo) is a holding company. VanceInfo is an information technology (IT) service provider and is offshore software development company. VanceInfo is principally engaged in the provision of IT services, which include quality assurance testing, application development and maintenances (ADMs), research and development (R&D), globalization and localization, and enterprise solutions in the People’s Republic of China.

