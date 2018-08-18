PNM Resources (PNM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PNM Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.9595162413199 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE PNM opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.23. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.10 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

