PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Stake Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 846,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,716 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $45,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,128,000 after buying an additional 35,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PJT Partners by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 106,287 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 203,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PJT Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PJT Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Bank of America lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Sandler O’Neill set a $58.00 target price on PJT Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

NYSE:PJT opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.43. PJT Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

