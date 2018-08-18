PIVX (PIVX) Price Reaches $1.21 on Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $68.47 million and $592,414.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00018431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge and Binance. During the last week, PIVX has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002053 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008796 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002601 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, YoBit, Coinroom, Upbit, Coinbe, Binance, Bisq, Bittrex, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

