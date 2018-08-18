Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential downside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JWN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura increased their price target on Nordstrom from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $426,891.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,155.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $150,913.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,116 shares in the company, valued at $24,633,281.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,624 shares of company stock worth $9,072,951. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

