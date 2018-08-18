Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $74.86 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,093 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for about 1.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $74,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 11,672 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $735,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,067.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,313 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $77,270.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,451 shares of company stock valued at $898,425. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

