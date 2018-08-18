Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $31.70 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,921,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,579 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $31,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.52 million. equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

