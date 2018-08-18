Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398,154 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $37,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,844,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 740,323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 494,515 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 211,675 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

IRDM opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.54 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 13,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $253,761.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 29,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $570,265.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,850.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,277 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

