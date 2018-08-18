PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT) Short Interest Down 54.4% in July

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,547 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the July 13th total of 815,190 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MINT stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $101.87.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MINT. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.