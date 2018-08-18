Pillar (PLR) Price Up 11.2% This Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $20.94 million and approximately $5,829.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0807 or 0.00001271 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00282884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00153797 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000185 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.38 or 0.06917551 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

