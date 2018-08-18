Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.43). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Cooper acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,904.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,655,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,547,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,409,000 after acquiring an additional 888,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,379,000 after acquiring an additional 490,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 968,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after buying an additional 461,600 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

