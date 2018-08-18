Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.
Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
In other news, Director Michael L. Cooper acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,904.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,655,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,547,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,409,000 after acquiring an additional 888,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,379,000 after acquiring an additional 490,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 968,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after buying an additional 461,600 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
