Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,405 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $63,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

