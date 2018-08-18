PETROLEO BRASIL/S (PBR.A) Trading Down 2.3%

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 318,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,622,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA-Petrobras specializes in the oil, natural gas and energy industry. The Company is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks. Its segments include Exploration and Production, which covers the activities of exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas; Refining, Transportation and Marketing, which covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products activities, exporting of ethanol, and extraction and processing of shale; Gas and Power, which is engaged in transportation and trading of natural gas produced in Brazil and imported natural gas; Biofuels, which covers the activities of production of biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol-related activities; Distribution, which includes the activities of its subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora SA, and Corporate.

