PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Shares Gap Down to $11.14

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.14. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 558259 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. ValuEngine downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This is an increase from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,110,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,674,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,025 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,559,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,912,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 84,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,841,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 862,392 shares in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

