PetIQ (PETQ) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetIQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $665.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.49.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.48 million. PetIQ’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,052,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $134,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,974 shares of company stock worth $3,191,965 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PetIQ by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in PetIQ by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in PetIQ by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

