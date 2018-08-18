Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News stories about Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Perma-Fix Environmental Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.1454031211079 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PESI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

