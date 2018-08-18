Performance Food Group (PFGC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a $42.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
PFGC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.
NYSE PFGC opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.28. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $39.45.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 56,176 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $2,046,491.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,514.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 10,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,820 shares of company stock worth $3,738,453. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 292,345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.
Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.