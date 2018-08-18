Performance Food Group (PFGC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a $42.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE PFGC opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.28. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 56,176 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $2,046,491.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,514.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 10,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,820 shares of company stock worth $3,738,453. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 292,345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

