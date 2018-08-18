People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,973 Shares of Fastenal (FAST)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,288,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Tikehau Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,488,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 5.62. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $59.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

In other news, insider Terry Modock Owen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

