People s United Financial Inc. Sells 11,786 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 86,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 71,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH opened at $51.90 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.