People s United Financial Inc. Has $20.17 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,721.1% during the first quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,621,000 after purchasing an additional 402,869 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.