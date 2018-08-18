Penn National Gaming (PENN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 268.43% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $826.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 16,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $567,700.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,350.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $3,085,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 101,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,336 and sold 319,412 shares valued at $11,217,893. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 624,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 16.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

