Patterson Companies (PDCO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Patterson Companies earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0325622127989 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

