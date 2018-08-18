Patriot Transportation (PATI) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Headlines about Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Patriot Transportation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.7207489683348 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:PATI traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.13. Patriot Transportation has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other Patriot Transportation news, VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $126,078.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

