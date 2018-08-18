ParkerVision (PRKR) Trading Down 0%

ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. 12,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 178,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.30.

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. research analysts predict that ParkerVision, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ParkerVision stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,388 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of ParkerVision worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ParkerVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

