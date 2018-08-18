Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 29,500 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,206,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,711,000 after acquiring an additional 305,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,045 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,333,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,011,000 after acquiring an additional 157,420 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,493,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,162,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after acquiring an additional 278,777 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $19.78 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $604.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $37,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,755 shares of company stock valued at $682,620. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

