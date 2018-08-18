Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $1.66 Million Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 229.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 657,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,780 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 478.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 450,845 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 267,346 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

WPRT stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.33.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

