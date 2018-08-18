Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires New Stake in II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in II-VI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in II-VI by 60.6% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in II-VI by 17.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIVI. ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on II-VI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on II-VI to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on II-VI from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.54.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $45.65 on Friday. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.02.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $376,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,959,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $290,068.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,808 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

