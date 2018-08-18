PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR (PDYPY) Plans $0.30 Semi-Annual Dividend

PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.301 per share on Tuesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. 24,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,596. PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

