PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report $303.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.60 million and the lowest is $298.00 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $273.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $301.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

PACW opened at $51.15 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Carlson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $60,863.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher D. Blake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $539,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,236.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock worth $1,016,663 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,167,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after buying an additional 759,615 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,222,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,006,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,710,000 after buying an additional 143,815 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

