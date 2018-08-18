Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Stake Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,137,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $127,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 76.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,533 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 19.0% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,588,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,565,000 after purchasing an additional 253,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,579,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,022,000 after purchasing an additional 195,831 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth about $18,598,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 15.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,177,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after purchasing an additional 161,370 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $68,452.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,172.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $131.13.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 10.83%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

