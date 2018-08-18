Oshkosh (OSK) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.07.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 705,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,872. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

In related news, VP Marek W. May sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $3,393,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,503,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,180 shares of company stock worth $7,346,740. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 31.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,236,000 after acquiring an additional 860,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 893,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after buying an additional 665,690 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,079,000 after buying an additional 410,630 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,987,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after buying an additional 260,910 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.