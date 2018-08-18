O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,070,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.69.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.21, for a total transaction of $9,156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total value of $22,022,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,366 shares of company stock valued at $66,236,407. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $329.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $330.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

