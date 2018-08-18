Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 738.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 588,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 518,300 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $1,464,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 339,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $4,108,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $17,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $173,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,865. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

