OptiNose Inc (OPTN) Insider Buys $25,380.00 in Stock

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) insider Thomas Edward Gibbs bought 2,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 406,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,275. OptiNose Inc has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $4,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

