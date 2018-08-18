OptiNose Inc (OPTN) Insider Buys $25,380.00 in Stock

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) insider Thomas Edward Gibbs bought 2,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of OPTN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 406,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,275. OptiNose Inc has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $4,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.
OptiNose Company Profile
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.
