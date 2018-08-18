OptimizeRx (OPRX) & eBay (EBAY) Head to Head Comparison

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: EBAY) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -10.02% -22.08% -14.36% eBay -10.05% 20.57% 6.98%

This table compares OptimizeRx and eBay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $12.13 million 12.14 -$2.10 million ($0.21) -60.24 eBay $9.57 billion 3.52 -$1.02 billion $1.63 20.87

OptimizeRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eBay. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eBay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OptimizeRx and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 eBay 1 12 17 0 2.53

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.53%. eBay has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.23%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than OptimizeRx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eBay beats OptimizeRx on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

