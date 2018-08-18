OP Coin (OPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $445.00

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. OP Coin has a market cap of $264,999.00 and approximately $445.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OP Coin has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One OP Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00043871 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004836 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00260404 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002079 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00063611 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OP Coin (OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

