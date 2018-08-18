OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Stake Increased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 3,207.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 769,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 499,968 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,123,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,513,000 after acquiring an additional 318,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,982,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $88,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,674.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 54,937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,428,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMF opened at $35.23 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.68.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.54.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

