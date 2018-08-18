OncoSec Medical Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share (ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of OncoSec Medical in a report released on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ONCS. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on OncoSec Medical from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.75. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 97.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Punit Dhillon sold 28,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $39,121.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,702 shares in the company, valued at $494,425.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard B. Slansky sold 84,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $118,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,106 shares of company stock worth $419,658. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.

